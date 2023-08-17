BILLINGS, Mont. - The first public restroom in downtown Billings had a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Downtown Billings Alliance on Thursday, commemorating its 24/7, 365 days a year use in the Magic City.

The project took more than two years to get complete, and will also be cleaned by members of the DBA.

"Everyone will always need to use the bathroom and if there isn't one available, that doesn't change anything," said Katie Easton, the CEO of the DBA.

"We hope to have more so people can have a resource to use the bathroom that's public and available."

The restroom is located on 2nd Avenue North, and has multiple safety features including lights at night, and angled openings on the lower portion of the facility.

Information about the organization in charge of the public restroom can be found at the Downtown Billings Alliance.