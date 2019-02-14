The first lady celebrated Valentines Day with some pediatric patients.

Mrs. Trump spent the afternoon at the Children's Inn at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda Maryland.

The first lady and the children made candy grams, heart-shaped snow globes and other arts and crafts.

The Children's Inn is a private residence for children who are participating in pediatric research at NIH.

A touching moment came when one of the patients presented Mrs. Trump with flowers and the two shared a hug.

Mrs. Trump was visiting there last year when she learned about the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida.