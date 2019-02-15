Federal Judge Susan Watters has dismissed a civil filing by First Interstate Bank against the Crow Tribe and two separate factions vying for control of Tribal funds citing the court lacks jurisdiction in the case.

Thursday's ruling grants a motion filed last week by Frank White Clay asking to quash a temporary restraining order put in place by the federal court on February 8th.

Judge Watters explains in the ruling that Crow Tribal Court already established in their January 29th order that Carlson Goes Ahead and Shawn Back Bone do not have a legitimate claim to Crow Tribe executive offices and therefore do not have signature authority over Tribal funds.

A statement on behalf of the Crow Tribe states in part: