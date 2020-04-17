MISSOULA, Mont. - First Interstate Bank and its Foundation announced Thursday it will donate $25,000 to help the Montana Food Bank Network support those struggling with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe every person has a basic human right to access nutritious, high-quality food,” said Gayle Carlson, chief executive officer of Montana Food Bank Network. “We are so grateful for the support of First Interstate Bank and its Foundation. This donation couldn’t come at a better time for Montanans given the current crisis.”

The donation will help provide the equivalent of 75,000 meals that will be distributed through Montana Food Bank Network’s partner food pantries, making it accessible to Montanans no matter where they live in the state. The MFBN says the amount of food distributed in the month of March has increased in some areas as much as 50–100%. This increase is cited as both first time visitors to food pantries as well as employed clients that have recently been laid off.

“The mission of MFBN is one of charity, community support, kindness, and service,” said Kelly Bruggeman, Executive Director of the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation. “Our core values at First Interstate align to support the good work already happening here, and we’re honored to lend a hand.

"Because we believe in stepping up during difficult times, First Interstate has solidified its annual commitment to once again donate 2% of our net income before taxes to nonprofits serving those in need across our footprint,” Bruggeman said.

Last year, this totaled more than $5.2 million.

To provide relief to both individuals and businesses, First Interstate has created a number of programs to address multiple challenges arising in the current climate.

“We encourage clients and nonprofits to reach out to their local branch or banker for guidance on financial support tools available,” said Jocelyn Lane, First Interstate Regional President. “We’re here to help and are all in this together.”

First Interstate says it currently has two separate initiatives underway with community focus: