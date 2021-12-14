For the first time in more than a year and a half, the flu returned to Yellowstone County.

Its not surprising that flu cases are back this year, but health officials say we have to stay ahead of influenza so it doesn't impact patients already dealing with covid.

Two cases of influenza have been confirmed here in Yellowstone County.

One of them is a woman in her 40's, and the other is a young kid.

They were not hospitalized. This time last year, zero cases of the flu had been reported in the whole state, but of course, masks, and other covid precautions were in place.

John Felton at RiverStone Health says covid cases are finally starting to go down in the county, but the risk is flu cases replacing covid cases in hospitals.

"I think the other thing we need to be concerned about is the risk of infection with influenza and covid. They're completely different viruses, but you can get them at the same time. But then you'd have two viruses attacking the respiratory system and that can be really dangerous," Felton said.

Felton also told me it is safe to get vaccinated for both the flu, and covid.

He also told me flu vaccination rates are traditionally low here in the county, and cases usually peak in February or March.