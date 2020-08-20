LAUREL- Students returned to school wearing masks in Laurel on Thursday, August 20.

Laurel Public Schools Superintendent Linda Filpula said they are excited to welcome the students back. Seventeen hundred students, or about 85% of Laurel students, are coming back to the classroom. Three hundred students will be learning on-line this year.

Students saw some changes this year due to COVID-19. Filpula said there will be no assigned lockers. In addition, the reopening plan said students should bring a water bottle because there will not be drinking fountains available.

"Nobody has seen anything of this magnitude, and for such a long period of time. We really started in March and we have not slowed down," Filpula said. "We have been working on this all summer long. Many of us work year round. The principals got a short break, but even then, they were still working off and on trying to put this together. We are continually trying to hit a moving target. I think that's one of the biggest challenges."

Kimberly Foote has a fourth grader this year. She said, "I'm really excited that they get to go back to school, so I'm just looking for positive things. We're expecting to see changes all of the time and who knows what's going to happen, but we're excited to get started."

Ty Roundface said, "It's not an easy transition, but hopefully everything works well. I have faith in my community and my school district, so hopefully everything works out well."

For school specific reopening plans in Laurel, you can go here.