FIRST: Daines calls on the Federal Housing Finance Agency to let Montana use new technology to fight the housing crisis

WASHINGTON D.C.- Right now, one of the biggest conversations in the state is surrounding the price of purchasing housing.

Thousands of people have been priced out of their hometowns.

Sterling CRE says one of the biggest reasons for the issue, just in the Bozeman, has to do with low inventory.

Berkshire Hathaway told us earlier this year they saw a 46% increase in price, in Bozeman, 46% brings the total to $787,000 in Butte 46% brings the total to $267,000.

Senator Daines is proposing an idea that he's hoping will be helpful.

The Senator has sent Sandra Thompson the Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency a letter and this letter says that there is a 35% decrease in available homes for sale.

He would like the federal agency to give access to new technology to the state, called AVMs, the letter highlights that he’d like to take advantage of the streamlined appraisal processes.

An also known as an AVM is a statistically based computer program that uses real estate information such as comparable sales, property characteristics, and price trends to provide a current estimate of market value for a specific property.

He says there’s only one licensed appraiser for residential properties in most cities and this would help get inventory on the market faster.

Due to this, when a new property becomes available the workload of the current appraiser is already so full it takes longer to get to that property delaying the sale and availability.

He's asking the agency to step in with new technology and make it available for the state of Montana and rural communities.