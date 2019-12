BILLINGS-Yellowstone County Commissioner, Republican John Ostlund, announced this week his plans to run for a fourth term.

First elected to the board in 2002, he is the first county commission candidate to announce for the 2020 election.

Ostlund is seeking to represent Commissioner District No. 1, which is located south of Billings and includes Lockwood, the area he and his family live in,

County commissioners are elected for a six-year term.