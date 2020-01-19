First Congressional Church celebrates MLK Jr.'s impact for injustices in communities

Not In Our Town has been an active group in Billings for about 15 years with the mission of standing up against acts of hate and intolerance in the community. Not In Our Town came to be after a young Jewish boy had a brick thrown through his bedroom window for displaying a Menorah. Now -- Not In Our Town, along with members of the community come together to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. in hopes to have the same impact on communities facing injustices.

Board Member of Not In Our Town Mindi Driscoll says "we're here to try and offer a hand up and again offer some hope to those communities and to you know help them get to a point where they can use their own voice."

When asked about what communities in Montana face injustices, Driscoll pointed to the Native American population.

"A Native American citizen is three times as likely to be shot by police as a white person is. So I don't think that's all incidental I don't think it's a coincidence and I think it's time to change that," says Driscoll.

Driscoll addresses that she has a certain privilege within the community and hopes to use that for positive change.

"Am I going to use my privilege to sit on my couch and rant at the dinner table? Or am I going to stand up and try and go do some work and try and help people. "