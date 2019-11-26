On Monday, the Montana F.W.P. recorded its first suspected case of Chronic Waste Disease (CWD) in wild elk. The elk that was suspected of carrying CWD is a cow elk that was harvested by a landowner on their private land northeast of Red Lodge.

After samples were extracted from the carcass, Montana F.W.P. ran tests that confirmed the disease in the cow elk.

Bob Gibson of the Montana F.W.P. says that all animals share the same amount of risk when it comes to contracting CWD, but it's the animals that move in large herds that are most at risk.

Gibson says "you can drive down to Red Lodge and in some of those irrigated alfalfa fields and see fifty to one hundred white tails standing around together so it's in concentrations like that that chronic wasting disease is likely to spread."

In addition to discovering CWD in the cow elk on Monday, Montana F.W.P. revealed that three deer in south central Montana have CWD.

Of the three deer, one was a mule deer harvested near Crooked Creek in the Pryor Mountains. The other two deer were white tail deer, one of which was harvested north of Worden and the other on private land in Silesia.

According to Gibson, some of the ways that the Montana F.W.P. is mitigating the problem is by minimizing and spreading out certain animal populations.

"We know that chronic wasting disease is primarily spread through animal to animal contact," says Gibson, "so if there's fewer animals and they're further apart it's less likely that they will be spreading chronic wasting disease."

Though CWD has no known effect on humans, the Centers of Disease Control advises to not eat any meat that comes from an animal with chronic wasting disease.

If you have deer or elk that is suspected of carrying chronic wasting disease, you can take the meat to the Region Five Montana F.W.P. in Billings off of Lake Elmo Drive or to any of the other six F.W.P. offices in the state.