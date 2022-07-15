BILLINGS, Mont. - This weekend marks the first annual Big Sky Indigifest. It's a three-day event that includes musicians, comedians and art.

The event is being put together by several Native American organizations coming together in one place to celebrate the beautiful vibrant culture of the Native American people.

Tracie Garfield from Western Native Voice says native people have a voice and it needs to be heard, and this festival is the perfect opportunity to share native culture with everyone

She says this event is not only to celebrate the culture of indigenous people but to make sure everyone will be ready for the elections this coming November.

“So the whole festival for us, the western native voice is to share that our voices are important,” Tracie said. “They need to be heard in this coming election November 8 that whole message will be going on throughout the whole weekend, is like, get registered to vote – check your voter registration if you’ve moved – and just sharing how important our voice is.”

It's important for their voices to be heard and to share Native American culture with the world.

This weekend will be packed full of events from a fashion show, musical guest, a comedy show and much much more.

For information on how to get tickets, you can go to the Western Native Voice website here.