BILLINGS - Thousands of unmarked graves holding the remains of Indigenous people are still being uncovered at former residential boarding schools across Canada and the United States.

In an effort to take the first steps toward helping those in the Native American community heal from the atrocity, a ceremonial walk was held in Downtown Billings on Friday.

For many Native Americans, Friday's walk isn't just about healing, but about remembering and honoring the 6,000 plus Indigenous bodies still being recovered from boarding schools.

Dozens of Billings residents and members of the Native American community came together on American Indian Heritage Day, sporting the color orange for the first annual Healing Walk.

While there was plenty of laughing, dancing and of course, walking, the purpose of Friday's event is to acknowledge the thousands of Native American graves found in former Indigenous residential boarding schools.

"Seeing the kids playing around while walking almost made me cry thinking of the kids that couldn't play and couldn't experience what we do today," Billings resident Jayson Fisher said.

The goals listed out for the event, which was hosted by Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, are to grieve, remember, pray, reconcile and move forward together.

"I felt the love, all the people that showed up today for our first inaugural healing walk," Josiah Huggs, the community prevention coordinator with Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, said.

"I hope that it brings us together and heals us. I think this a great way to heal," Fisher said.

"There is a lot of other minorities in the community, and I think it's important that we stick together," Billings resident Marlynn Cloud said.