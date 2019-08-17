First annual Dig-It-Day gives children hands-on experience

Over 1,000 people attended the first annual Dig-It-Day hosted by the non-profit organization Yellowstone Families.

This event is geared to bring industry, community, and family together, all while giving children hands on experience and safety tips with these machines.

The event started at 10 o'clock Saturday morning. Children waited in line to get a chance to ride and operate excavators that were on scene, whether it was moving dirt or picking up tires.

The children were accompanied by a supervisor who already operates this equipment in their day to day lives.

There was also an area for children to build and create concrete stepping stones as well as gold panning.

The event had police, firefighters, and ambulances nearby in case of emergency.

Jonathan McNiven, chairman of Yellowstone Families, was blown away by the support this new one of a kind event has.

McNiven says that they already have plans for a bigger and better Dig-It-Day for Billings set for next year.