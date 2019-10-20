First Alliance Church holding annual pumpkin patch

The pumpkin patch hosted by First Alliance Church helps support the Navejo Reservation where the pumpkins are grown. Meanwhile, 60% of the profits from the pumpkin patch will go to high schools here in Billings with the other 40% going to community agencies that help families in need.

Pastor Adriaan Overbeeke says the pumpkin patch has been around for over 15 years making it a great place for families to get in the Halloween spirit.

Overbeeke says "we got kinda crashed with a bunch of people showing up with kids, excited, looking for their pumpkins. They love coming, people have made it a family tradition and come back year after year and knowing it goes back into the community is a great motive. I love watching people just enjoy the moment.

First Alliance Church is hosting their 'Party in the Patch' from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

The pumpkin patch will remain open until all the pumpkins are gone.