A first in space exploration happening hundreds of miles above the Earth today.

Two American astronauts are making the first "all-female" spacewalk outside the International Space Station.

This spacewalk was supposed to happen in March, but you might recall NASA did not have spacesuits ready for both women.

As she takes part in today's history making spacewalk, astronaut Christina Koch is also in the midst of setting another record: when she returns to Earth, scheduled for February, she will have set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman with an expected total of 328 days in space.