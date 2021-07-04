Fireworks explode as workers prepare city's firework show

A massive fireworks explosion rocked the beachfront in ocean city, Maryland this morning... And it was caught on video.

The series of explosions startled beachgoers... And sent some running for cover.

Police say fireworks detonated while employees were setting up for tonight's fireworks show.

They say one employee with the fireworks company suffered minor injuries... But refused to be taken to a hospital.

Police say no one else was hurt.

City fire marshals are investigating to determine what caused the fireworks to detonate.