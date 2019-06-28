With next week bringing Independence Day, you may be planning to watch fireworks. If you are planning to shoot off fireworks yourself, there are some things you need to know.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, fireworks were involved in over 9,000 injuries treated in United States emergency departments last year.

Medical Director of the Billings Clinic Emergency Department Dr. Nathan Allen tells me his biggest worry is eye injuries. In fact, he tells me his kids wear safety goggles when they watch neighborhood firework shows.

He says, "My children love fireworks, but they all wear safety goggles while we are sitting out and enjoying them. I think both for the people who are lighting fireworks, but certainly as well for spectators and anyone else close by."

Dr. Allen tells me that after eye injuries, burns and hand injuries are the most common injuries. He says to not pick up fireworks that don't go off.

Billings Fire Chief Bill Rash echoes that.

He says, "To me, the significant danger in the injuries I've seen are actually approaching the fireworks and thinking again that they're duds. And, you get there, and they just haven't burned all the way down."

Chief Rash says to leave the 'duds' for 15 minutes before you approach them. When you do approach them, use a shovel or broom to point the projectile away from people. Then, soak them with the hose.

Chief Rash also wants to remind everyone that Billings, Montana City Code prohibits the sale, use and possession of fireworks within city limits.

Finally, Chief Rash says its important to call 911 immediately if there is a problem. He says small incidents can quickly evolve into big incidents.

He says, "Be very careful. Be vigilant. Be certain if there are any issues, injuries, or any type of small fire or anything, call 911 sooner rather than later. We don't charge people to go on calls. That's where their tax money goes, so please just call us."