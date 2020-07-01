Firework safety tips for consumer fireworks

BILLINGS, Mont. -- With many 4th of July celebrations and firework displays being cancelled across the area, folks are turning to consumer fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

The National Fireworks Association has a number of safety tips, so Americans can celebrate the 4th of July with consumer fireworks, while also keeping their social distance.

The NFA says to know the firework rules and what's permissible in your jurisdiction. Consumer fireworks are considered illegal at some county parks and recreation areas across Montana. For example, fireworks are allowed in Yellowstone County, even with Stage 1 fire restrictions currently in effect, but fireworks are not allowed within Billings city limits.

They also say to read, understand, and follow directions on the packaging. The NFA says to always keep a water source nearby, whether it's a hose or a bucket. The water is used to dispose your spent devices, especially sparklers, to make sure nothing else ignites.

The NFA says to block and brace your fireworks with bricks or cinder blocks to keep the device from tipping over. They say to never relight a dud, you should spray it down with water and set it aside before throwing it away. You should never stand over a lit firework, or hold one in your hand, and fireworks should not be pointed at anyone. The NFA also strongly encourages designating one person to light the fireworks, because alcohol and fireworks do not mix well.

The NFA says if you follow these safety tips, you should be on your way to having a fun and safe 4th of July.