Firework Safety on July 4th

LAUREL, Mont. - This July 4th, firework safety is taking a bigger precedent.

With extreme heat in the northwest, the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department is putting on its own firework show in Thompson Park as a safe alternative to having one in the neighborhood.

Because of how dry the temperatures are, the fire department says it is extremely dangerous to have your own fireworks show if you live outside the city due to higher chances of igniting a wildfire. Yellowstone County, Carbon County, Stillwater County all are still in stage two fire restrictions.

For a safer option, firemen and women built and will put on a firework display in Thompson Park. this year marks the 71st year of the show where they’ll be lighting off thousands of fireworks.

“Well it’s the biggest and the best if you ask me,'' said Kent Kulesa, assistant fire chief at the Laurel volunteer fire department. “All together we will have 4,700 3's, 4's and 5’s in the air and all our cake shells will add up to 15,000 shells in the air. It's a family event and our fire fighting family, that's what we do.”

If you do come out to the show, the fire department says to please leave your fireworks at home.