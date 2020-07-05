LAUREL, Mont. - There were plenty of fireworks being set off Saturday night, especially in the city of Laurel, but with new restrictions, their usual display was toned down this year, making the post day clean up a little different.

Laurel's annual fireworks show is typically hosted at Thomson Park, but to reduce crowds, the fire association, who runs the show, decided to shoot them off at an undisclosed location.

Residents of Laurel are used to volunteers cleaning up the debris left by the fireworks.

But with a scaled down show, and many residents shooting off their own fireworks, Laurel residents say the clean up is not quite the same.

"The scattered individual fireworks show might of led to more mess for perhaps the city to clean up, rather than just concentrating it in one place, because it was just all over the streets and stuff, and I'm just thinking, who's cleaning this up, will it just sit on the streets until is washes down to the gutters.", said Laurel resident Brad Longbottom.

Laurel residents say, if you were shooting off fireworks last night, to please remember to be respectful of your community and to clean up after yourself.