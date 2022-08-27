BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighting gear was reportedly stolen from a personal vehicle in Billings sometime Friday night into Saturday morning.

The City of Billings shared a post, asking people to be on the lookout for the stolen items.

If the bag is found, the post says it can be dropped off or left at any Billings Fire Station, no questions asked.

Security cameras in the neighborhood did not capture any suspect information.

A police report has been filed.