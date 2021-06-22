CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Firefighters have faced steep terrain and a grizzly bear with cubs while fighting the Robertson Draw Fire.

Operations Section Chief Trainee for the Robertson Draw Fire Michael Albritton said two hand crews ran into the grizzly bear over the weekend. The hand crews were working on the perimeter of the fire when they ran into the grizzly with two cubs.

"We run into wildlife in this job all the time," Albritton said. "There's also some moose out there that folks have been seeing."

"I don't know if the crew had bear spray," Albritton added. "They do today."

Another challenge has been the steep and rocky terrain. Albritton said the fire burned lower grass and sage areas all the way up to plateaus at 9,000 feet.

Speaking of some of the higher elevations, Albritton said:

"There's no roads in there. We've got to hike in or take a helicopter in."

"A critical piece of what we do is actually being out there, boots on the ground, folks out on the line: spraying water, using hand tools to put all of those little hot spots out," he added.

Albritton said crews typically work 14-16 hour days and sleep 6-8 hours a night in tents while on fire assignment.

"We pretty much all sleep on the ground all summer long, in tents," Albritton said.

When asked if this seems early in the year for wildfires in Montana, Albritton said 'yes.'

"It is early," he said. "Our incident management team, we usually don't start thinking about going on an assignment in Montana until after July 4. It's not early for other parts of the country. This is definitely early for the Northern Rockies and Montana. This is a fire we would typically see later in July, early in August."