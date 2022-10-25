BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the 3600 of Duck Creek Road Tuesday.
The Billings Fire Department said via Twitter off-duty fire fighters have been called to help with responding to calls.
BFD said there are no further details available at this time.
