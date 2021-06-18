Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR KENDRA ARLENE ROSE ROBERTS. KENDRA IS A 16 -YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET 7 INCHES TALL AND 140 POUNDS. WITH GREEN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN DARBY, MT ON MONDAY, JUNE 14TH AROUND NOON. KENDRA RAN AWAY ON FOOT BUT MIGHT POSSIBLY BE WITH A FRIEND IN A BLACK LIFTED GMC TRUCK AND MAY BE HEADED TO MISSOULA. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK NIKE SWEATPANTS. THERE IS CONCERN FOR KENDRAS SAFETY AND WELL- BEING. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON KENDRA ROBERTS, CALL THE RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT (406) 363-3033 OR CALL 9-1-1.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Custer...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph. Winds becoming north to northeast by Saturday evening. * HUMIDITY: 14 to 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. * COLD FRONT: Saturday evening, turning winds to the northeast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&