BILLINGS, Mont. - There was a structure fire on Overland Avenue Tuesday evening at around 6:30 p.m.

A release from the Billings Fire Department said the fire damaged the laundry room, and water damaged the lower east wing of the building due to the building's water sprinkler turning on.

BFD said damages cost about $40,000 in estimated property and content loss. The property and contents are insured.

The structure was occupied with people; however, BFD said there were no injuries nor fatalities.

The fire is under investigation.