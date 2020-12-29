BILLINGS - Billings Fire Department responded to a house fire on Clark Avenue in Billings early Tuesday morning.

A release from BPD read the fire was the outcome of chimney flue catching surrounding combustable materials on fire.

The fire heavily damaged the west exterior part of the house and smoke moderately damaged the attic, according to BPD's release.

No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The estimated property and content loss are totaled at $30,000.

BPD reported the cause of the fire was accidental.