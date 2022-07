The following is a Facebook post from CusterCounty Firefighters:

MILES CITY, Mont. - Custer County Fire has responded to a 10 acre fire in the graveyard creek area on the Rosebud County line. We currently have 2 engines from CCFD , a couple ranch rigs, along with Rosebud County Fire resources and their dozer wrapping the fire. As the fuels begin to dry out we anticipate increase in fire activity in the area. As we approach the 4th of July weekend, please be careful with fireworks.