Firefighters, police officers training with drones at Lockwood Fire Department

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... The BobCat Burn Area in... Southeastern Musselshell County in central Montana... North Central Yellowstone County in south central Montana... * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the BobCat Burn Area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Halfbreed Creek, East Parrot Creek, Parrot Creek, West Parrot Creek, Musselshell River, Cow Gulch, Railroad Creek, Fattig Creek, and Rehder Coulee. Roads impacted include Highway 87, Beard Road, West Parrot Creek Road, East Parrot Creek Road, Fattig Creek Road, and Rehder Road. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Heavy rainfall is also occuring on the southeast side of the Bull Mountains at this time. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around the BobCat Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and downstream of the BobCat Burn Area, as well as on the southeast side of the Bull Mountains. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Klein. This does not include the city of Billings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Life threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry coulees in and downstream of the BobCat Burn Area burn area is likely. In addition to the flash flooding, the heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides, and debris flows in steep terrain. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Remain alert for flooding of creeks, streams, and normally dry coulees even in areas not receiving rainfall downstream of the burn area. These can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes even from distant rainfall upstream. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

.Scattered thunderstorms are possible over the area Thursday afternoon, continuing into Thursday night. These storms will form in a very moist airmass and move slowly, resulting in locally very heavy rainfall. Given the saturated soils from recent rainfall, any precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high potential for flash flooding near any thunderstorms. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas, Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Crazy Mountains, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Paradise Valley, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris flooding and damaging roads, especially unpaved rural roads. Flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and near area burn scars including the American Fork, BobCat, Peterson, Robertson Draw, Crooked Creek and Crater Ridge burn areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Scattered slow moving thunderstorms may produce very heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night. Soils are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and thus any precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high potential for flash flooding near any thunderstorms. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&