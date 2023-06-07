Firefighters, police officers training with drones at Lockwood Fire Department
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings firefighters and police officers will be doing a drone training at the Lockwood Fire Department this week.

They will be training with the new Matrice 300 platform and other drones.

The Billings Fire Department said via Twitter the public should be aware of the drone activity in the area of Johnson Lane.

