Firefighters, police officers training with drones at Lockwood Fire Department

The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
The BobCat Burn Area in...
Southeastern Musselshell County in central Montana...
North Central Yellowstone County in south central Montana...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the BobCat Burn Area. Between 1 and 2 inches of
rain have fallen.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
moving through the Halfbreed Creek, East Parrot Creek, Parrot Creek,
West Parrot Creek, Musselshell River, Cow Gulch, Railroad Creek,
Fattig Creek, and Rehder Coulee.
Roads impacted include Highway 87, Beard Road, West Parrot Creek
Road, East Parrot Creek Road, Fattig Creek Road, and Rehder Road.
The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
Heavy rainfall is also occuring on the southeast side of the Bull
Mountains at this time. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the BobCat Burn Area.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flooding of areas in and downstream of the BobCat Burn
Area, as well as on the southeast side of the Bull
Mountains.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Klein.
This does not include the city of Billings.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Life threatening flooding of creeks, roads, and normally dry coulees
in and downstream of the BobCat Burn Area burn area is likely. In
addition to the flash flooding, the heavy rains may trigger
rockslides, mudslides, and debris flows in steep terrain.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross
flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be
damaged or washed out in places.
Remain alert for flooding of creeks, streams, and normally dry
coulees even in areas not receiving rainfall downstream of the burn
area. These can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes
even from distant rainfall upstream.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and
request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in
Billings.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
.Scattered thunderstorms are possible over the area Thursday
afternoon, continuing into Thursday night. These storms will form in
a very moist airmass and move slowly, resulting in locally very
heavy rainfall. Given the saturated soils from recent rainfall, any
precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high potential for
flash flooding near any thunderstorms.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas,
Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon,
Crazy Mountains, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area,
Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone,
Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern
Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Paradise
Valley, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills,
Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern
Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of
north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast
Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris flooding and damaging roads, especially
unpaved rural roads.
Flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and near area burn
scars including the American Fork, BobCat, Peterson, Robertson
Draw, Crooked Creek and Crater Ridge burn areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Scattered slow moving thunderstorms may produce very heavy
rainfall Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.
Soils are saturated from recent heavy rainfall, and thus any
precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high
potential for flash flooding near any thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&