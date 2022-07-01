BILLINGS - Firefighters and emergency responders are at the scene of a large fire in Downtown Billings.

The building that previously served as a Denny's location caught fire late Friday night. There was no immediate indication as to the cause of the fire.

Billings police say the fire is under control, but that North 27th Street between 4th Avenue and 6th Avenue is temporarily closed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.