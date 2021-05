Firefighters in Phoenix, Arizona helped rescue 22 people stuck on a stalled roller coaster at an area theme park.

The roller coaster at Castles N' Casters was stalled at about 20-feet high, causing some terrifying moments for those stuck at the top.

The ride stalled while it was in a loop, leaving the riders tilted at an angle.

It took the fire department about two and a half hours to get all of the riders safely to the ground.

There were no injuries.