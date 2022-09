BILLINGS, Mont. - Firefighters in Billings responded to a house fire near State Ave. and Jackson St. Thursday.

The Billings Fire Department first reported the fire on their Twitter just after 3:00 pm Thursday. By 3:45 pm they updated saying the fire had been controlled and that overhaul operations were underway.

It is expected to be several hours before crews are off the scene.

Neighbors initially reported the fire.

No human injuries were reported, however, two pets are deceased.