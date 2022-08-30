BILLINGS, MT- Captain Doug Koffler of the Billings Fire Department returned to duty this week after four months of treatment after suffering from a heart attack.

"We knew there was something wrong with Doug," said Ryan Zimmerman, a fellow firefighter and friend of Captain Koffler.

Captain Koffler responded to a structure fire last March, and it was then that his fellow firefighters knew he had to get help.

"Doug said he was fine, but we knew there was something going on. We had to take him to the hospital," said Zimmerman.

Captain Koffler has seen the signs and symptoms of a heart attack in many people he's saved, but he never thought he would have to be the person that needed care.

"I've seen people having heart attacks, but I was still the guy that never thought it could happen to me," said Koffler.

Captain Koffler and his fellow firefighters have begun taking better care of their physical health by watching what they eat and how they live their lives.

"In our roles we're always caring for others and sometimes we forget about ourselves in the end. I feel like it's brought to light a topic of discussion for keeping yourself healthy."

Captain Koffler is encouraging anyone to take better care of their own physical health and wellness, whether a first responder or not.