UPDATE, AUGUST 5 AT 12:30 PM:

A fire that prompted the evacuation of Sumatra Rd. in Treasure County Thursday night has grown to 12,883 acres.

Air support and several agencies are currently working on the fire.

In an update posted Friday at 12:17 pm, the Treasure County Sheriff's Office says crews have a good handle on the fire and are working on containment.

Residents were asked to stay away from Sumatra Rd. due to the fire overnight and more information on evacuations has not yet been given.

We have a reporter heading to the scene.

HYSHAM, Mont. - Residents of Sumatra Rd. near Hysham were asked to evacuate due to a fire.

At 4:20 pm Thursday, the Treasure County Sheriff's Office posted a notice for those in the Sumatra Rd. area to evacuate.

The community center is open for those displaced by the fire.

Anyone who is not essential personnel is asked to stay away.

Article posted August 4, 2022