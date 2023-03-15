BILLINGS, Mont. - A linen and rental uniform business caught on fire in the 300 block of Calhoun Lane in Billings Tuesday night.

According to a release from the Billings Fire Department, the structure of ALSCO Linen and Uniform Rental Services did not receive any fire damages, rather minimal smoke damage.

The fire started after mop head were taken out of the dryer, put in a bag and all of a sudden combusted. The sprinkler system turned on and put out the fire, according to BFD's release.

Estimated property loss is costing around $1,000 and content loss costing around $3,000--both are insured.

The building was occupied, but no one was injured. The cause was unintentional, according to BFD's release.