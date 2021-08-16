UPDATE: AUG. 16 AT 6 P.M.

Our on-scene reporter says it looks like firefighters have things under control, but you should be aware if you’re near Skyview High School.

The fire appeared to be a grass fire at W. Wicks Lane and High Sierra Boulevard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

BILLINGS - A fire in the Billings Heights across from Harvest Church was reported around 5:26 p.m. Monday.

Fire crews are on scene. No further details have been released at this time.

We have a reporter heading to the scene to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.