Fire season preparation

With warmer weather on the way, fire season is slowly approaching which is why fire safety and prevention is critical in staying safe.

Fires can spread very quickly so it's important to start with the basics like making sure there's a fire alarm in every level of your home.

"Make sure your doors and windows open easily. Sometimes they get painted shut and practice certain things like what to do when the smoke detector goes off, teaching children how to open windows and crawl out and have a safe meeting place where the family goes," said Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley.

If you're grilling or breaking out the fire pit this summer, Chief Staley says to keep it at least 3 feet away from patio furniture and always have a cover over a fire pit.

"Charcoal of course, make sure you take the charcoal brick out when they're done, douse them thoroughly like you would at the woods," added Chief Staley. "Don't throw them in the dumpster, let them cool off for a good 24-48 hours. If it's propane, keep it in a safe area."

Chief Staley said once a wildfire starts, it's wind and fuel dependent.

"If it gets dry and it only takes about 5 to 10 days, also remember it isn't just the heat.the wind drives things out," said Staley. "Start looking around and clear some areas and cutting those weeds a little bit to get ready for the wild land season."