BILLINGS - With dozens of fires burning in the state, the air quality outside is not great. In fact, on Wednesday the quality in Billings was unhealthy for sensitive groups.

While we can go inside to escape the heat and smoke, our local furry friends are forced to find other ways to handle the environment.

"The particulate, the fine particulate that you can see in the air, the gasses that are put off by fire, all those things obviously affect air breathing animals the same as it does human beings," Bob Gibson, the communication manager for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said.

According to Gibson, animals will migrate away from heavy smoke filled areas like the Robertson Draw Fire. But for general smoke pollution in the state, many animals have nowhere to go.

"The animals don't have a nice, air filtered, air conditioned house to go into at night, so they're subjected to it all the time," Gibson said.

We also asked Katie Alexander, an Air Quality Meteorologist for Montana's DEQ, about the state's air conditions.

"Well, it's not great, in short," Alexander said.

She says, not only is Montana dealing with smoke pollution from it's own fires but westerly flow patterns are carrying in smoke from wildfires burning in surrounding states.

"I don't see any huge changes happening in the next few weeks, and fire season tends to last at least through August. Last year it lasted through September," Alexander said.

Though it seems the air won't improve anytime soon, Gibson says most wildlife have bigger concerns than air quality, like finding enough food.

Unfortunately, he says, the record breaking heat, which has only fueled the fires, is also drying out many food sources, forcing wild animals to find food elsewhere.

"That could put them closer to where people are, so we're asking people to be extremely diligent about picking up garbage, barbecues... bird feeders, apples underneath their apple tree, anything that could attract bears or could attract other animals that are otherwise having a hard time finding food," he said.

If you're interested in supporting Montana wildlife you can reach out to Fish, Wildlife and Parks. To stay up to date on air quality conditions in the state, you can check out the Montana DEQ website.