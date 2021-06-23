YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, Mont. - Yellowstone County is now in stage two fire restrictions. Under Stage II fire restrictions lighting consumer fireworks is a no go this upcoming holiday weekend.

KC Williams, the Yellowstone County DES Coordinator says this is the 27th driest June in recorded history, going back to the 1800s. With the current moderate drought in Yellowstone County and temperatures expected to rise back to triple digits, Williams says the Yellowstone County Fire Council unanimously voted to enter into Stage II.

With the extreme fire danger in the county, there's been changes to the restrictions regarding fireworks. Public events and firework shows will be allowed to go on, but residents are not allowed to light consumer fireworks.

The county says they aren't stopping the sale of fireworks, but residents must know if they ignite a fire they will be required to reimburse the county for any costs incurred.

"The Sheriff's Office can't arrest and cite every single citizen that decides to go ahead and ignite a firework. And there's only so much we can do. So we're asking our citizens just to restrain themselves, not because it's a law or a rule or we passed an emergency Stage II, but because it's the right thing to do right now," says County Commissioner Denis Pitman.

Both MetraPark and the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department say they will be holding their 4th of July Festivities.