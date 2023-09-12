UPDATE 9/12: Stage one fire restrictions have been lifted for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) properties in Wheatland County.

Fall recreationalists and hunters are also reminded to use caution with campfires and always practice fire prevention and safety.

For information on fires in Montana, you can visit the MT Fire Info website.

BILLINGS, Mont.- As of last week, Wheatland County has entered Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) follows the county’s lead in placing fire restrictions on their properties within the county.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, people may not smoke except within an enclosed vehicle or building,

a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable materials. Recreationists may cook on a liquid petroleum gas or propane stove that can be turned on and off, and building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire at FWP sites is not allowed.

FWP-owned properties in Wheatland County include:

Haymaker Wildlife Management Area

Selkrik Fishing Access Site (FAS)

Deadman’s Basin FAS

Harlowton FAS

These restrictions at FWP sites will be in place until further notice.

FWP urges people to use caution while they are out recreating due to dry conditions and fire dangers.