Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT TUESDAY... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132. In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie. In Northwest SD...Harding. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: In the 80s and 90s. * COLD FRONT: In the afternoon and evening. Expect a sharp drop in temperatures and rise in humidity behind the frontal passage, along with gusty northwest winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&