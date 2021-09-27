...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS
EVENING...
* IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, strong
gusty winds, and wind shift with a cold front will create
erratic fire behavior and new fire starts.
* AFFECTED AREA:
In North Central WY Fire Zones...274...284.
In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129.
In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131...132.
In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133.
* COUNTIES AFFECTED:
In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell.
In North Central WY...Big Horn...Johnson...Sheridan...Washakie.
In Northwest SD...Harding.
In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater
Sweet Grass...Yellowstone.
In Southeast MT...Carter...Custer...Fallon...Powder River
Rosebud...Treasure.
* WIND: South 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph, shifting to the
northwest with gusts of 35 to 45 mph this afternoon and evening.
* HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent.
* TEMPERATURES: In the 80s to mid 90s.
* COLD FRONT: In the afternoon and evening. Expect a sharp drop in
temperatures and rise in humidity behind the frontal passage,
along with gusty northwest winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are
either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute
to extreme fire behavior.
&&