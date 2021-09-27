Haystack Fire: pre-evacuation notice

UPDATE: SEPT. 28 AT 2:48 P.M.

Musselshell County DES reports, the fire was contained at .1 acre. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

ROUNDUP, Mont. - A fire was reported on Elk Lane in the Johnny's Coal Subdivision, Musselshell County DES wrote in a Facebook post.

Fire crews are on their way.

We will update you with more information as soon as we get it.

