BILLINGS- Due to the pandemic, the Billings Fire Department has created online educational tools for Fire Prevention Week. Those educational tools include videos. activities, games and lessons. The educational tools are in place of open houses and school presentations that the fire department does on a typical year.

Fire Prevention Week is Sunday, October 4, through Saturday, October 10.

Billings Fire Marshall Michael Spini said the the online educational tools are made to be used at home and at school.

Spini added that it's important to make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. He said you should change the batteries in your smoke detectors twice a year. It's also important to replace your smoke detectors every 10 years.

"A typical smoke alarm is good for 10 years from the date it's installed," he said. "So, if you have a house that's 20 years old or older and the smoke alarms have never been changed out, it's probably time to get that done."