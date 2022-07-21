UPDATE 9:15 PM:

Fire officials estimate the grass fire to have burned anywhere between 100 and 200 acres of land.

It seems the fire has been contained, however, this is one of many fires officials say they have dealt with Thursday.

Firefighters are reminding people that it is hot, dry and windy and to make sure to be aware of the conditions.

UPDATE 8:47 PM:

Our reporter on scene says there appears to be a lot of burned grass and that there is a lot of smoke still in the area.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and Lockwood Fire fighters are on scene.

Our reporters on scene are reaching out to those in charge for more information at this time.

BIG HORN CO., Mont. - A large grass fire is being reported in Big Horn County on the Old Highway 87 between mile markers 22 and 26.

Not much is known about the fire, however, smoke is visible from the fire.

A KULR 8 reporter is heading to the fire at this time.