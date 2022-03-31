UPDATE AT 3:18 PM:

Dawson County Disaster and Emergency Services says the fire is “corralled” according to Assistant West Glendive Fire Chief, D.Ryan.

Crews are anticipated to be on scene for several hours mopping up.

The fire is reported to still be burning in some areas of the draws that have fire units on them.

“Again, thank you for your cooperation in steering clear of the scene, and allowing the emergency responders room to do their work safely!” Dawson County Disaster and Emergency Services wrote.

Previous coverage:

LINDSAY, Mont. - Multiple agencies are responding to a fire reported in the Lindsay area.

Dawson County Disaster and Emergency Services (DCDES) reports the fire is west of the airport, heading towards FAS 254, Bloomfield Highway.

If you do not have an immediate need to be in the area you are asked to stay away.

The West Glendive Fire Department Richey and Savage Fire Dept, Wibaux and Circle Fire Departments and the City of Glendive Fire as well as the Dawson County Road Department are responding.

DCDES says some landowners are also helping to put the fire out.