BILLINGS- While many areas across the state are seeing at or slightly above average moisture levels, there are pros and cons to the luscious green train, especially during wildfire season.

I spoke with Chief John Staley of Lockwood Fire, and he said often times the greener the grass, bushes and trees means it will be more difficult to catch fire, to burn, or to sustain a burn.

"That tall grass gets really dry, and really brown, really fast, and because it’s so abundant now, and so thick, when it catches fire, of course, it creates a bigger fire, a hotter fire, and with any wind at all, a faster fire," Chief Staley said.

These are the kind of conditions Montana will be facing, as we are now in the peak of summer. Just in the next couple of weeks alone temperatures are expected to stay well above average, humidity will fall, as winds aid in drying out the land.

“This is a time of the year when it’s at its worst. We’re enduring a great spring right now, but in terms of mitigation what we’re looking at is how quickly the grass is growing, how tall is it getting, how abundant is it, and what happens when it dries out.”

So what exactly does fire mitigation mean? Chief Staley says it’s another term for fire prevention, and he shared some of the best practices.

“Keep your grass trimmed. Don’t let it get real high, especially around the fence line, which is more difficult to cut. Look at some of the plants you put down. Some of them are resistant to fire and stay greener longer. If you have some type of pine tree, spruce tree, Evergreen, any of those, trimming those up 4 to 5 feet from the ground, it keeps all the branches off the ground, and they won’t dry out as fast, it also doesn’t put as many dry branches on the ground, because they shed.”

Chief Staley said planting bigger trees and bushes 30 feet away from your home a lot of the time will give firefighters the opportunity to save your memories.

With more wildfires developing across the state make sure to have emergency kit ready to grab-n-go. Most common things people forget are often food for their pets, and medications. Having a list of important phone numbers and meeting places, in case of evacuation, are also things Chief Staley recommends.