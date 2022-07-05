Fire investigators investigating house fire on S. 27th St. as possibly suspicious

BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire investigators are investigating a house fire on 215 S. 27th Street as possibly suspicious in Billings Tuesday because a homicide that occurred in the same area Monday.

Fire captain with the Billings Fire Department, Pat Nagel, told Montana Right Now the fire caused damage to the back exterior part of the home.

No one was there when fire crews arrived, and no injuries were found.

The fire was out within minutes, Nagel said.