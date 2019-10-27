KULR (Billings)- A structure fire remains under investigation after it gutted a mobile home in the Billings Heights.

At approximately 7:36 Saturday night Billings Fire responded to a fire in Cherry Creek Homes at 32 Lapin St.

The fire gutted the back end of the mobile home and spread throughout the rest of the structure. The estimated property and content loss in $35,000.

Nobody was injured, however BFD says multiple pets were inside the structure and perished in the fire.

The scene is currently secured and BFD says the cause of the fire is classified as accidental. A gas valve failed in a natural gas fire place and ignited the wood paneling on the wall behind the fire place.