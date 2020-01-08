A fire fully engulfed a single trailer home in Worden, along with 23 hay bales and 1 1/2 acres of grass on Tuesday, January 7 at 4:50 p.m..

Worden Volunteer Fire Chief Lance Taylor said it took firefighters six hours to put the fire out because of the hay bales.

Wind caused a trash fire to flare up, which led to the home fire.

Taylor said the fire caused $8-10k in damage. The fire knocked down the garage and blew out windows.

Two grass trucks, two engines and a water tender came to put the fire out.