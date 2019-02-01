Fire forces Crow Mercantile to close after 70 years of service to Crow community

Crow Mercantile grocery store in Crow Agency is closed indefinitely after suffering extensive damage from a fire Thursday night.

Co-Owner Bill Watt said he received a call shortly after 10 PM saying the roof of his store was in flames.

Crow Mercantile has been owned and operated by the Watt Family in Crow Agency for 70 years. The store closed on Friday after a fire caused extensive damage to the inside of the store.

"We feel really bad for what that effect is going to be on people in Crow, we also feel really bad about our employees the 18 people that work so hard to keep this going, is all difficult to deal with right now," said Bill Watt.

Crow residents say Crow Mercantile is the only main source of food in Crow Agency. It's also the only store that accepts food stamps.

"To the community it means a lot because if you can't make it to Hardin or Billings this is the next stop to just come and some people are hard on money to come like with gas money," said Crow Agency resident Fontana Stewart.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No employees were present at the time of the fire according to a release from the Watt's.

Crow residents say Crow Mercantile is much more than just a grocery store, for 70 years it's been a central meeting place for the Crow community.

"The Crow Mercantile is a hangout hub people come here for their morning paper, for their cofee, they come here to socialize they come here just to see each other sometimes," said Niki Stewart.

"The community come in and I visit with them and my co workers I grew a bond with them because I've been here for a long time for about four years or so," Crow Mercantile employee Katarina Stewart.

The Watt family said they can't make any decisions at this point on whether or not the store can be rebuilt--but said it will be months before it re-opens.

"All we can say is we thank you for the chance to have been here all this time and we sure hope to continue to be here and get back on our feet and do what we can to continue to serve the Crow community," Bill Watt said.

Watt added the out pour and the support of the community has been amazing through this difficult time.