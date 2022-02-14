GLENDIVE, Mont. - A fire destroyed the Ponderosa building on Bell Street in downtown Glendive Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from Glendive Fire, the Glendive Fire Department (GFD) responded to the fire at around 7:19 p.m.

The two-story building had residential apartments on the top floor and all the people were evacuated.

Firefighters contained the fire to the building.

GFD tells us the roof collapsed and the building is destroyed.

Two firefighters were mildly injured in the fire, but no other injuries were reported.